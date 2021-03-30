Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha share glimpse from Ram Setu sets

Bollywood stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday shared a glimpse from the sets of their upcoming movie Ram Setu, which also features megastar Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to post a picture from the set, where she is seen discussing the script with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She captioned: "Ram Setu filming begins today. Keep us in your prayers."

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to her Twitter handle and shared an image from the sets of her highly-anticipated film. In the picture, Nushrratt and her co-stars, Jacqueline and Akshay could be seen sitting while reading the script for a scene. Along with the photo, she tweeted, "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @Asli_Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes."

Earlier today Akshay, who will be portraying the character of an archaeologist in the movie, had shared his first look along with kick-starting the film's shoot. Sporting a clean-shaven look, the actor wore a grey shirt and wrapped a dark blue scarf around his neck. Bearing a geeky look the actor resembled an archaeologist.

"The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he wrote.

'Ram Setu', directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, had been announced on Diwali last year.

It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.

-with ANI inputs