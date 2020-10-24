Jacqueline Fernandez hits 46 million on Instagram, goes topless in gratitude post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez hits 46 million on Instagram

Bollywood's smiling queen Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as she hit the 46 million mark on Instagram. The 'Kick' actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a set of three of her nearly-topless pictures where she is seen holding a bunch of yellow and pink roses against herself. The actress expressed her gratitude to her fans by sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot and her followers were in awe of her beauty. The pictures are captured in a soothing white backdrop to add to the aesthetics. "Love you, thank you," she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures.

Showering love on the actress, her fans dropped hearts and lovely comments on her pictures. One Instagram user wrote, "JACKSYYYY ON FIREEEE." Another said, "i cannot wait for 50 million omggggg" Many followers also dropped fire emojis stating that the actress is raising the mercury in the pictures. Have a look-

Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier last week resumed work after a seven-month-long covid-induced hiatus. She was seen sporting white coloured trousers in the pictures. Soon after she began shooting, two members of her team tested COVID19 positive however, she tested negative.

On a related note, on her birthday, Jacqueline adopted two Maharashtra villages and pledged to take care of 1500 people. The actress in an interview with Times of India revealed that she will be taking care of the food supplies to those inhabitants of these villages, who are malnourished.

Talking about the initiative, she told the portal, "This has been on my mind for a while now. It has also been a difficult year for everyone due to the ongoing pandemic. Some of us have been lucky, but a section of the society has been struggling even for basic necessities. Around 1,550 people will be looked after as a part of this project. People from the villages, including caregivers and children, will be screened for malnutrition. Awareness sessions will also be held for them. We plan to provide information and support to 150 women to enable them to take care of newborn babies, and seven frontline workers will be given training and on-the-job assistance."

Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix film 'Mrs Serial Killer' directed by Shirish Kunder, also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Later she was seen in music video - Tere Bina opposite Salman Khan and was shot at the superstar's Panvel farmhouse where she had been staying during the COVID-19 lockdown.

