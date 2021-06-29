Jaan Kumar Sanu confesses Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan motivated him to get in shape

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAAN KUMAR SANU Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar Sanu underwent drastic transformation post his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Apparently, he was over 90 kg during his time in the reality show and now with enough motivation to work out he has lost significant weight and his on his road to fitness. The aspiring singer credits his BB housemates Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan for his motivation to get fit.

He sayd, dusring the first lockdown, he started eating junk food and ignored his health, however, during the second phase of the lockdown, he adopted some healthy habits, working out being one of them. "When I was inside the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz Bhai motivated me a lot. Even Sidharth Shukla for that matter. He also gave me this tip that if you have to take out your frustration, then workout, that will help. And that actually helped, and it somehow became a part of my daily routine. Now, if I don’t workout I feel that the day is incomplete. I make sure to do cardio, if not weights," Time of India quoted him as saying.

In addition, he called himself a Sidharth Shukla fan saying, he's always in awe of the actor. Jaan said "I spoke to Sidharth Shukla once after Bigg Boss 14 came to an end and I was actually in awe of him. I think I will always be in awe of him. No matter how many days we stayed together inside the house, he will always be the season 13 winner ‘the Sidharth Shukla’ for me. And just not today, tomorrow if I reach somewhere in life or become something, he is still going to be the Sidharth Shukla for me and I am always going to be his biggest fan."

"I spoke to Sidharth once and in fact I was sweating while talking to him. It was a fan moment for me actually even after staying in the house with him and interacting with him so regularly. He wished me best for life and we talked about meeting soon. But ever since we have come out the situation is bad and he has also got busy with work. I remember in the BB 14 house everyday before going to sleep we used to have this jamming session for him in the living room. So after all this if I still meet him somewhere or talk to him, I will still be in disbelief. I am always going to be a fan of Sidharth Shukla and whenever I get this opportunity to interact with him, I am going to jump at this situation," he added.