Is Rakul Preet Singh's latest pic a hint at her new series' shoot?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET SINGH Rakul Preet Singh hints at shooting for a new series

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday described herself as an old soul with young eyes in a new post on social media. In the caption, Rakul seems to promise fans that the announcement of a new series is coming soon. The 30-year-old star posted a picture on Instagram that captures her hiding behind a white curtain, with only half of her face is visible.

"Just an old soul with young eyes and a vintage heart #newshootseries #comingsoon," she captioned the image.

The actress recently started shooting for her 'MayDay' after recovering from Covid-19. She shared a boomerang video on Instagram, where she was seen smiling and getting her make-up done in her vanity van. Alongside the video, she wrote: "HappiestAtWork" and "#MayDay" along with muscle emojis.

"MayDay" also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay's return to direction after "Shivaay" and "U Me Aur Hum". The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

On the other hand, actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are all set to team up for director Indra Kumar's next film titled Thank God. The makers announced that the slice-of-life comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra Kumar and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Announcing the film, Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @ajaydevgn & @Indra_kumar_9, also starring @rakulpreet. #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy, starts shooting this month. Stay tuned!"

Rakul tweeted, "Here's announcing my next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @ajaydevgn, @SidMalhotra & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!"