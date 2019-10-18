Is Parineeti's comment on Priyanka Chopra's picture a hint at her wedding?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra's comment on Priyanka- Nick's Karwa Chauth picture has left everyone guessing

Actor Parineeti Chopra's comment on her cousin Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth picture posted by Nick Jonas has left everyone guessing. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and pictures from this special day were shared by the couple on their Instagram.

Nick Jonas shared a beautiful picture with wife Priyanka Chopra mentioning how he is getting to know about the Indian culture after being married to an Indian woman. Reacting to the picture posted by Nick, Parineeti commented "All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband! This is the first year she actually has him!! Now my turn? @nickjonas @priyankachopra.

This comment from Parineeti has left everyone guessing if this is an indication of her marriage anytime soon.

Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra who are believed to be very close to each other will be teaming up for a professional project together. The Chopra sister will be lending their voice for the Hindi version of animated Hollywood movie, Frozen 2. The duo will be voicing the characters of Esla and Anna who also happen to be sisters in the film. Talking about the film Parineeti said, "The real cherry on the cake is that I've been cast in a film about sisters with my real-life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I'm totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can't wait for the audience response."

Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for the upcoming biopic of Saina Nehwal where the actress will be seen essaying the role of the Olympic medalist Badminton star.