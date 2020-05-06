Is Hrithik Roshan's next with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut? Deets inside

For Bollywood actor Hrithik Rishan, the year 2019 brought him success not once but twice when both his films Super 30 and War were declared superhits. Both films were opposite to each other. Super 30, on one hand, was based on the story of mathematician Anand Kumar, War on the other was a fun thriller and also starred Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor. The actor even achieved accolades from fans all over the world for his work and the transformation he went through. Later everyone wanted to know about his next project which has not been announced yet. However, there are reports that he might collaborate with director Om Raut.

As per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, Hrithik is currently talking to a lot of filmmakers to build an interesting lineup of films for him. One amongst those is Om Raut whose last directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan broke many records at the box office.

Not only this, but there are also reports that the actor is also on talks about Krrish 4 for which he is even interacting with his father and director-producer of the film, Rakesh Roshan. However, no confirmation about the same has been made yet.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been quarantining with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who moved into his house during the lockdown to take care of their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He has become quite active on social media where he keeps on sharing what’s up with him during the lockdown. Have a look:

Watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer here:

Watch War trailer here:

