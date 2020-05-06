Is Hrithik Roshan's next with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut? Deets inside

For Bollywood actor Hrithik Rishan, the year 2019 brought him success not once but twice when both his films Super 30 and War were declared superhits. Both films were opposite to each other. Super 30, on one hand, was based on the story of mathematician Anand Kumar, War on the other was a fun thriller and also starred Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor. The actor even achieved accolades from fans all over the world for his work and the transformation he went through. Later everyone wanted to know about his next project which has not been announced yet. However, there are reports that he might collaborate with director Om Raut.
As per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, Hrithik is currently talking to a lot of filmmakers to build an interesting lineup of films for him. One amongst those is Om Raut whose last directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan broke many records at the box office.
Not only this, but there are also reports that the actor is also on talks about Krrish 4 for which he is even interacting with his father and director-producer of the film, Rakesh Roshan. However, no confirmation about the same has been made yet.
Meanwhile, Hrithik has been quarantining with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who moved into his house during the lockdown to take care of their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He has become quite active on social media where he keeps on sharing what’s up with him during the lockdown. Have a look:
. Focus. Stay objective . Follow all the rules. . Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. . Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. . Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. . Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. . I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. . Let’s win this. . #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing #covi̇d19
Self- isolation doesn’t mean we can’t be mentally connected , creative and pro-active for our kids everyday. Disney+ Hotstar has a super innovative idea. I’m happy to be a part of the first exclusive digital Red Carpet Premiere to watch The Lion King and the new Disney+Original The Mandalorian on Disney+ Hotstar. Also, chat with me while you watch! 2nd of April at 6PM live. @HotstarPremium @HotstarVIP . #StayHomeStaySafe #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere #stayresponsible #stayaware #22nddayisnotvictory
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I’m on mission piano. 🎹 Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. 👏 . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
