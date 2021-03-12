Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? Karan Singh Grover spills beans

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover have been married for quite a long time. A lot of questions were raised at the time of their union considering the Qubool Hai actor's past. He was previously married twice once with Shraddha Nigam and the second time with Jennifer Winget. The couple who got married in the year 2016 are now facing the questions revolving around their pregnancy. Well, Karan, in a recent interview has finally spilled the beans as to whether the actress is really expecting her first baby or not. Not only this, but he even spoke about the feeling of anger when he got to know about his COVID-19 positive report.

Speaking about whether the couple are expecting their first child or not, Karan told the Times Of India, "We are so vocal and we share our love so openly and proudly that whenever there is a little monkey running around, everyone will know! It is just natural progression that people fall in love, get married and then after a few years, they have a baby. And if you don’t have a baby then people start speculating that you must have a baby."

Talking about his coronavirus contraction, he said that he was really angry with himself when he came to know about his report. The reason was the fact that, "I often say things that I later regret and I went around saying that I am the anti-virus and I got the virus, I was like why do you have to say stuff?," said Karan.

As for the recovery, every person reacts to everything differently. I couldn't smell for three days and that was the only symptom that I had. I was told not to work out for some time so for Bipasha's sanity I didn't work out for some time, not because I couldn't but just so that she doesn't get stressed. Now I am back to doing everything and the recovery was smooth.

The couple recently celebrated Karan's birthday in Maldives this year. Have a look at some of their stunning pictures from the exotic location here:

On the work front, Karan will next be seen playing Asad, an Indian agent on a mission in Qubool Hai 2.0. The 10-episode Ekta Kapoor production also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik.