Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEDEVERAKONDA Inside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda's dream home

Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Liger, enjoys a huge fanbase. The actor has carved a niche for himself in a short span of time with stellar performances in films like Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and others. His fans don't seem to have enough of him. The actor's chemistry with Rashmika Mandana is the most talked about thing in showbiz. He has also been titled 'National Crush' by his fans. As he gears up for the release of his next venture Liger, let's have a look inside Vijay Deverakonda's dream house.

Vijay Deverakonda is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated with her whereabouts. He shares many precious moments with his dog Storm Deverakonda. He is a white Siberian Husky who stays with the actor at his house in Hyderabad. With subtle and breezy tones, Vijay's house reflects his personality-- cool and calm. He has a cool terrace with white couch which appears to be very relaxing. He also a library in the corner. For those who don't know, Vijay is an avid book reader and he has a nice collection of books in his shelf.

Vijay Deverakonda also has a special corner in his mouse where he plays games and relaxes himself. The actor also a big poster of his most popular film Arjun Reddy in the house. The interiors of Vijay's dream home are a treat to the eyes.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has been confirmed for a theatrical release on September 9 this year. However, the makers were all set to release the teaser of the film on may 9 but it was postponed. Announcing the decision, the makers of the film said in a statement on Sunday, "During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones.

"We were all geared up to reveal a power-packed teaser for 'Liger' on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all.

"Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed.

"Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that we are all in this together.

"See you soon at the theatres when we are healthy and strong as a country."

The film, also starring Ananya Panday, is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.