INSIDE Kourtney Kardashian's Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker confirmed being married on April 4

Kourtney Kardashian has shared pictures from her super fun wedding with Travis Barker on social media. The duo confirmed on Wednesday (April 6), that they got married on Monday (April 4), in Las Vegas, after their Grammy's performance. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared pictures from their early Monday morning wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel. In the pictures, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, can be seen dressed in black leather jackets and shades. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their ceremony.

The two can be seen laughing, holding hands and kissing. "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she wrote in the caption. They also wore similar black sunglasses.

It is currently unclear if the couple obtained a marriage licence before the ceremony. Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding: They might have said I dos but couple not legally married; Know why

After initially sparking dating rumours back in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They got engaged just eight months later, when Travis popped the question in a dreamy, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, check romantic proposal pics

Kourtney got engaged to Travis back in October 2021 and reports went on to claim that the families "get along well" and an "intimate" wedding ceremony is on the cards.

(With ANI inputs)