IND vs ENG: Amitabh Bachchan commemorates Indian cricket team for emphatic win

Proud moment! It has been a triple delight for the Indian Test team following their emphatic come-from-behind series win against England at home at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. To celebrate the win, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday commemorated the Indian cricket team in a quirky style after it roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

Big B, took to his Instagram and shared a short video in which he could be seen shushing into the camera in slow motion while wearing black shades. Along with the post he wrote, "Cricket Test IND v ENG .. INDIA CHAMPIONS Shhhhhhhhhh ... !!"

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's men, who defeated England in the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will now face New Zealand in the WTC final slated to be played from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

The 78-year-old actor, recently shared a poem about his eye surgery, saying that he is in the "sweet company" of those who care for him. The actor, who had revealed about the eye surgery on March 1, also expressed his gratitude to fans for their well wishes in the poem. In the poem, posted on his official blog on Thursday, Bachchan said that he is "without sight" but not "sightless".

On the professional front, Big B has many films in his kitty. His next release is Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama "Chehre", co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor is currently busy shooting for the thriller "Mayday", co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

He will also be seen in "Sairat" maker Nagraj Manjule's social drama "Jhund", and Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. There is an untitled project co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lined up, too.

(With ANI Inputs)