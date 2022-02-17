Here's how Hrithik Roshan set an example on World Random Act of Kindness Day; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan never fails to use his social media platforms to spread joy and encouragement, promote talent and give us a healthy dose of entertainment and humour. On the occasion of 'World Random Act of Kindness Day (February 17), the superstar set an example for many by donating his blood, owing to its massive shortage in hospitals across the city.

Hrithik took to Instagram to encourage people to do the same and also went on to share how donating blood is beneficial to the donor's health. He wrote, "I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism.P.S : Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?"

He also shared a picture of himself along with the doctors.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an exciting line of films for the future. He will soon be seen in highly-anticipated films of the year which include 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone, which is touted as India's first-ever aerial action genre film.

