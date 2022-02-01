Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Is Hrithik Roshan's mysterious girl Saba Azad? How they met? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines after he got clicked hand in hand with a mystery girl. The duo was papped after a dinner date at Mizu restaurant in Mumbai. Thie left fans guessing over his relationship status for the last few days. Although Hrithik has not yet commented, rumours are rife that the mysterious girl with Hrithik was Saba Azad, who made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Dil Kabaddi. Well, their fans are keen on knowing more about the new B-town lovebirds. Reportedly, Hrithik met Saba through a common friend.

According to India Today "Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner." VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan papped hand in hand with mysterious girl, fans wonder if he is dating her

Saba, who made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' that released in 2021. Apart from this, Saba is also a part of Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah's music band. Who is Saba Azad, the mystery girl spotted with Hrithik Roshan on a dinner date

On the personal front, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways a couple of years ago. However, they continue to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The ex-couple is frequently seen together during celebrations at each other houses.

On the work front, Hrithik treated his fans with the first look as Vedha from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role.

Also, he will be masking up again for "Krrish 4". The hit franchise began in 2003 with "Koi... Mil Gaya", followed by "Krrish" (2006) and "Krrish 3" (2013).