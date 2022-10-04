Hrithik Roshan drops Vikram Vedha prep video; Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad shower love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan drops Vikram Vedha prep video

Hrithik Roshan's comeback to the big screen with the action thriller Vikram Vedha captured several hearts. The actor set a new performance standard with the film, playing a gangster with grace and an extraordinary screen presence that portrayed the essence of the character while not compromising his superstardom. The actor trained rigorously and went to all lengths to do justice to his role as Vedha. Now, the actor shared a prep video from his training.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video showing his journey to becoming Vedha. Along with the video, he dropped a caption in which he reflected back on his journey. Hrithik stated that he didn't merely portray the role of Vedha but absorbed every aspect of the character and his nuances. In order to resemble "Vedha," the actor let go of all restraints and found ease in being weird and crazy. He stressed that he entirely submitted himself to the process, participating in voice training, speaking gibberish, dialogue rehearsals, dancing to 80s music, emoting to nature, and recording himself to perfect his mannerisms and dialect.

His caption read, "To become 'Vedha' I had to first find comfort in being a 'yeda'. 9 months of prepping & being Vedha - from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it's a character I'm proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik. Thank you to my teachers @vinraw and @ganeshkumar.fti for making this so damn fun for me. N thank you to my team, my family. You guys give me more than I deserve.

As soon as he dropped the post, fans flocked to the comment section to hail the actor. A few celebrities also took to the comment section to react to the video. Among them, there were two comments that caught the eye of the public, and those were from Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and girlfriend Saba Azad.

Sussanne Khan wrote, "Your always 100 steps ahead of everyone in all that you do!! Vedha is an EPIC character and the little nuances u embraced was incredible!! Full power and energy to u Rye!!!"

Meanwhile, Saba Azad dropped a heartfelt comment, "This!!! This is you baby!! Endless prep,constantly pushing your boundaries!! It’s been such a joy watching you completely transform into something that’s so far away from who you are!! You’re aces Ro and your Vedha will be remembered for eons!! Here’s to more more more."

