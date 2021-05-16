Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN Hrithik Roshan drops compliments on ex-wife Sussanne Khan latest Instagram post

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Instagram/Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram to share a sassy look on Sunday. Flaunting a grey pathani suit, Sussanne struck a pose for her Insta fam, calling it her lockdown look. Sussanne wrote, "The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look.. thank you my dear Mariam.. I totally love these gender fluid patani’s." Complimenting Sussanne for her look, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan wrote, "super look."

Many celebrities dropped comments for Sussanne on the post. Sonam Chauhan wrote, "Loveeeeeee" with a red heart. Sister Farah Khan Ali said, "Suss you look fire." One netizen wrote, "Looking so fantastic."

This isn't the first time Hrithik has dropped a comment on Sussanne's post. The actor often compliments her for her pictures. Earlier, sharing a mirror selfie, dressed in a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and a white shirt, Sussanne Khan has said that she thinks she is a boy. She wrote, "Sometimes in my head... I think I am a boy." Reacting to the same, Hrithik said, "Hahaha, nice pic," followed with a clapping emoji.

Sussanne Khan married actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating for a few years. Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014. They are parents to two sons named Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

During the lockdown in 2020, Sussanne Khan temporarily moved back with Hrithik Roshan to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to his social media, Hrithik penned a lengthy 'thank you' note for Sussanne. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.

"It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.

"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he wrote.