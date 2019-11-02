Hrithik Roshan wishes fans on Chhath Puja

Hrithik Roshan wished his fans on Chhath Puja

Bollywood superstar took to his social media accounts to wish his fans on Chhath Puja. The actor shared a photo on his social media accounts where he could be seen interacting with devotees who have gathered at the beach, just outside his bungalow in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on his Twitter, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today."

Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pMHdkfHSnM — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 2, 2019

This is not the first time the Hrithik was seen greeting the Chhath Puja devotees. Last year Hrithik shared a video in which the actor was seen interacting with Chhath Puja devotees. Hrithik Roshan played the character of a Bihari in Super 30 said that after playing the character of a Bihari he now understands the importance of this festival. Sharing the video Hrithik wrote, "It happens right in front of my home.I was always curious n intrigued by d scale n enthusiasm of this festival. Now,after playing a Bihari,I know about d significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect 4 those who keep this fast n I wish everyone a happy n soul cleansing Chhath Puja".

It happens right in front of my home.I was always curious n intrigued by d scale n enthusiasm of this festival. Now,after playing a Bihari,I know about d significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect 4 those who keep this fast n I wish everyone a happy n soul cleansing Chhath Puja pic.twitter.com/j8UbqZHalm — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 13, 2018

On the work front, Hrithik has been riding on the success of his last release War which shattered box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films ever. The actor will next be seen in the fourth installment of his successful Krrish franchise. Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to his Twitter to the announcement of the film. Krrish 4 will be hitting the theatres on Christmas 2020.