Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAMAKEUPLAB How Ranbir Kapoor turned into a quirky old man | See transformation pics

Ranbir Kapoor is undoutedly one of the most versatile actors of the new generation. The actor never shies away from trying something new which is why he stands apart from the rest. Yet again, the actor left his fans impressed with his latest avatar as that of an old man for an advertisement. And now the behind the shoot pictures from the same have gone viral on the internet. In the same, the 'Barfi' actor can be seen getting his makeover done while sitting in his dressing room. For those unversed, the actor is seen playing the role of an older, semi-bald man, and as himself in the ad.

Have a look at the viral photos here:

Not only this, but many other pictures of the actor with girlfriend Alia Bhatt also went viral. The two were supposedly shooting for an advertisement for a chips brand. In the glimpses, Alia was seen wearing a green kurta, while Ranbir opted for white T-shirt with matching pants. Their pictures also featured director Gauri Shinde.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra.' Meanwhile, a video of a commercial featuring Alia in the bridal avatar alos went viral.

Apart from that, Ranbir also has Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline which will release on June 25, 2021. The film also features Sanjay Dutt in crucial role. Next up, he will be seen in Luvv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.