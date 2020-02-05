Hina Khan hits out at trolls targeting Priyanka Chopra for Grammy dress

Hina Khan blasted at trolls for criticism of Priyanka Chopra's dress at the Grammy's Awards 2020

Actress Priyanka Chopra's deep neckline dress at the recently concluded Grammy Awards created quite a storm online. Many criticized Priyanka for her choice of dress and the actress was heavily trolled by netizens. Now, actress Hina Khan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, has come out in Priyanka's support. The actress lauded Priyanka for her choice and hit out at trolls stating that it was her decision whatever she wants to wear.

Speaking to ANI in an interview, Hina said, "Who are you to comment on somebody's clothes if they are comfortable? I have been telling people that I challenge you to wear that outfit for ten minutes. It's not easy to wear such an outfit. It's not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff in. It is a tricky outfit. You got to have elegance, grace, and courage to wear such an outfit."

Hina and Priyanka bonded well at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Hina shared a post thanking Priyanka for making her feel comfortable at the event.

Earlier Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra came out in her daughter's supports and said that she lives her life on her terms and she can do whatever she wants, after all, it's her body. Madhu Chopra also blasted at the trolling and said, "They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things. I don't give them attention."

Hina Khan's Hacked also stars Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah in important roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.