Hina Khan hits out at trolls targeting Priyanka Chopra for Grammy dress

Actress Priyanka Chopra's deep neckline dress at the recently concluded Grammy Awards created quite a storm online. Many criticized Priyanka for her choice of dress and the actress was heavily trolled by netizens. Now, actress Hina Khan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, has come out in Priyanka's support. The actress lauded Priyanka for her choice and hit out at trolls stating that it was her decision whatever she wants to wear.
Speaking to ANI in an interview, Hina said, "Who are you to comment on somebody's clothes if they are comfortable? I have been telling people that I challenge you to wear that outfit for ten minutes. It's not easy to wear such an outfit. It's not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff in. It is a tricky outfit. You got to have elegance, grace, and courage to wear such an outfit."
Hina and Priyanka bonded well at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Hina shared a post thanking Priyanka for making her feel comfortable at the event.
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
Earlier Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra came out in her daughter's supports and said that she lives her life on her terms and she can do whatever she wants, after all, it's her body. Madhu Chopra also blasted at the trolling and said, "They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things. I don't give them attention."
Hina Khan's Hacked also stars Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah in important roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.