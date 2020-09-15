Happy and Relieved: Preity Zinta after testing COVID-19 negative in Dubai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITYZINTA Happy and Relieved: Preity Zinta after testing negative in COVID-19 test in Dubai

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta happens to be the co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team and therefore has headed off to Dubai for IPL 2020. Currently, she is quarantined at her hotel room in Dubai and going through COVID-19 tests as part of a safety protocol. She recently shared an update on social media and informed fans that she has tested negative for coronavirus. Sharing a video of a healthcare worker performing a swab test on her, Preity wrote alongside, "3rd COVID test was done and the result was negative. I'm so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cause it's quite an experience getting a COVID test."

Adding further, "Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I've been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong. It's day 5 of quarantine today."

She took her second COVID-19 test earlier this week and informing fans said, 'Day 2 of quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a COVID test. It's always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care and stay safe guys... love you all."

On her first day of the quarantine, she wrote alongside a video, "For a busy body like me, day 1 of quarantine feels weird ... actually weirder than expected. Now that I have sanitised everything twice I'm going to find some other things to do. On a positive note, it's great to be in Dubai. Hope it cools down soon. Love you all."

IPL 2020 will begin from Saturday and Kings XI Punjab will play their first match against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. On the acting front, she was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.

