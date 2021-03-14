Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA, KRUSHNA ABHISHEK Govinda reveals Krushna Abhishek is spoiling his image: I really don't know who is making him do it

Bollywood actor Govinda on Sunday made some serious revelations related to his nephew Krushna Abhishek. The actor who is known for his roles in Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Partner talked about the ongoing tiff between him and Krushna. He said that Krushna is a good boy and someone is making him do things against him.

In an exclusive interview with TOI, Govinda said, "I really don't know who is making him do it, otherwise, he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it. See, I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead."

Earlier in an interview, Krushna Abhishek made a statement that he won't be performing in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will have Govinda as the guest. Krushna and Govinda's relationship has soured over the last couple of years.

Last year, Govinda had released a statement addressing the 'defamatory comments' made by Krushna. "I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless," he had said in the statement.

"Through this statement, I would like to announce that I shall maintain a graceful distance from now on and urge those who dislike me to do the same. Every family has misunderstandings and problems, but discussing them in the media may cause irreparable damage. I am perhaps the most misunderstood person, but so be it. My late mother would always tell me, ‘Neki kar aur dariya mein daal’. That’s what I intend to do,” he had further said in the statement