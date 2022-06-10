Govinda breaks silence on Krushna Abhishek's apology, says 'let the love be seen off-camera too'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Govinda and Krushna Abhishek

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have often grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to their much talked about rift. Krushna made sure to skip all The Kapil Sharma Show episodes which featured Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests. However, the comedian tried to mend things between the families when he publicly apologised to his Chi Chi mama and emotionally said that he really misses him. Now, Govinda has finally responded to Krushna’s apology, saying 'let this love also be seen off-camera'

Recently, Govinda appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with nephew. "He (Krushna) has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me."

When Maniesh told him that the comedian was apologetic when he talked about the 'Hero No. 1' actor, Govinda replied, "Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used." The actor also said that he is surprised to see Krushna asking for forgiveness on public forums, but not reaching out to him personally.

Calling him 'a good boy', Govinda told Krushna "Keep working hard, there is no problem, relax, may God bless you." Further, the actor said that "Krushna kept mentioning in interviews that he never came to visit his newborn kids in the hospital, when, in fact, he went four times, but was told that he couldn't meet the babies. He assumed that it was just a precautionary measure."

Earlier, Krushna stated that he loves and misses Govinda a lot. "Chi Chi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what's out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot," a teary-eyed Krushna told Paul.

Govinda reacts to allegations of being called 'unprofessional'

The actor, who ruled the silver screen in the 90s, was accused of being ‘unprofessional’ by some of the directors and producers he worked with. Addressing which, Govinda told Maniesh that when you are successful, 'many try to pull you down'.

He said "When you’re successful, there are many who’ll try to pull you down. When I was at the peak for 14-15 years, when everything was going in my favour, nobody raised these issued. This is the film industry, people change with time, and so do equations. I was at the top for 14 years, there was no planning. But when I realised that people were turning against me, I couldn’t do anything about it. People who grow up with astrology, numerology, vastu shastra… They don’t pay attention to these puny people. It’s too small a factor to look at. Mountains crumble too." Take a look

Govinda-Krushna rift

The family feud between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek is no secret. Ever since their relationship strained in 2008, the two families have stayed away from coming together in front of the camera. It all fueled when Krushna Abhishek confirmed he will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's special episode which was graced by Govinda and his family.

In 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some 'people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.