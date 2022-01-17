Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA_HERONO1 Krushna Abhishek wants to mend relationship with 'mama' Govinda, says 'family hai, chalta rehta hai'

Highlights Krushna Abhishek called Govinda 'his family' in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda have not been on talking terms since 2018

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has maintained keeping no ties with Krushna Abhishek or his family

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is often in news for the turbulent relationship he shares with his maternal uncle, actor Govinda. While the hostility between the two has been hitting headlines since 2018, Krushna has once again tried to mend things between the families during the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the latest episode which featured Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan as special guests, Krushna, who plays the character of Sapna, told Raveena that he loved her film Bade Miyan, Bade Miyan. She corrected him and said it is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He told her that for him 'Chote Miyan' (Govinda) is Bade Miyan only. He says this in his inimitable manner evoking laughter from the audience.

Krushna added to this, "Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Woh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt, it is from him. It is a different matter that he does think of me as one of his own. But it’s okay, it's family and these things happen, we will talk and solve things)."

After an initial war of between Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja back in 2018, things heated up once again last year when Krushna refused to shoot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring his uncle and aunt. A fresh round of unsavoury comments followed and Sunita maintained keeping no ties with Krushna and his family. On his behalf, Krushna has maintained time and again that he wants to mend things between the two parties.

"It has happened many times that I have been talking about my mama (maternal uncle). Many a times I would say certain things but only part of it would be picked and blown blown out of proportion," Krushna had told IANS sometime back.