Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN/YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan thanks her in-laws for best welcome she got as 'dulhan'

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan, who recently tied the knot to choreographer Zaid Darbar is in love with the way her in-laws have welcomed her to their home. She took to her Instagram and shared her feelings in a cute note with fans and friends. In the picture, Gauahar is seen holding a magic wand an is wearing fairy wings as she poses a mirror photo.

Gauahar opted for a white top and blue track pants for the picture. Thanking her in-laws, she wrote, “The best welcome to a dulhan..Thank you Soooo much my sasural.. I love you all.”

Gauahar tied the knot in a dreamy 'nikah' ceremony with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25. The wedding was followed by a reception and waleema ceremony. Gauahar and Zaid's wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. She has been posting happy pictures with Zaid since then.

On Tuesday, she shared a cute video of herself and Zaid. Addressing the latter as her 'Piya', Gauahar wrote "Mora Piya, @zaid_darbar. What do u think he is distracted with on the phone ?? Wedding pics or Superhero shows ?? Hahahah #reels #filmy #twinning."

Meanwhile, for the wedding Gauahar and Zaid picked up color-coordinated outfits from the Pakistani label Laam. The actress chose to wear a white ensemble for the occasion.

For 'Mehendi', Gauahar looked ethereal donning a simple yellow outfit gifted by her brother four years ago. She shared her beautiful pictures flaunting her hands designed with henna. The bride-to-be captioned her post: "Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan."

Soon after her wedding, Gauahar resumed to work, reportedly she is currently shooting for the film '14 Phere' starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda. She will be soon seen in the political drama 'Tandav'. The web series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.