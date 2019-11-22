Friday, November 22, 2019
     
Freida Pinto announces her engagement to photographer Cory Tran with heartfelt post

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto announced the good news of her engagement with photographer Cory Train through a beautiful post she shared on Instagram. 

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 14:10 IST
Actress Freida Pinto has announced that she is engaged to photographer Cory Tran through a beautiful post which she shared on her Instagram account. She called him "the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life".

The "Slumdog Millionaire" star shared photos of the happy couple on the photo-sharing application and wrote: "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense. Where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart."

She also wished him a happy birthday by adding: "Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiance!"

Actresses like Nargis Fakhri and Richa Chadha have posted heart emojis in the comments section. Cory also took to Instagram to share the same photos of the two and wrote: "The best birthday present I could have asked for. Fiance."

The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.👫 • 📸: sister @samanthamarq

Freida was earlier dating her "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Dev Patel for about six years till 2014.

-With IANS inputs

