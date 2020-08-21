Image Source : FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/SHARDASINHA Folk singer Sharda Sinha tests positive for COVID-19

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha on Friday informed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The musician released a self-shot video on Facebook, where she revealed about contracting the virus to her fans. In the video, the crooner noted that she has tested positive for the virus despite being cautious and taking appropriate precautions.

Towards the end, the singer urged her followers to be careful and advised to follow all the precautionary measures. Have a look at the video here:

Recipient of Padma Bhushan, Sharda Sinha is a Maithili-language folk-singer from Bihar. She also sings in Bhojpuri and Magahi languages. Her Maithili version of the Chhath Puja themed song 'Ho Dinanath' is widely appreciated by many.

She has also crooned Hindi songs like 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', sung for 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun', Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Char Footiya Chokre and 'Deswa.'

In 2018, Sinha was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, on the occasion of 69th Republic Day.

-With ANI inputs

