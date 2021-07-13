Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar's dream comes true as Toofaan gets billboard in Times Square

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film recently made it to a new billboard at New York's Times Square. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most exciting news for the whole team. Farhan Akhtar who is going to play the lead in the film shared that this film is making one of his biggest dreams come true. Farhan took to Instagram on Tuesday as he shared a video shot at Times Square in New York City showing off a billboard of his next film.

Along with a video clip, Farhan shared in the caption, “I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here..! Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory. To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you. #toofaanonprime #16thjuly.”

Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar's co-actor Mrunal Thakur in the film took to the comments section and poured in her congratulatory message. “More power to you Farhan, for all that you’ve done and how hard you’ve worked! Your dedication and perseverance is commendable.It was meant to be, sooner or later and I can’t wait for the world to watch Toofaan,” she wrote.

Earlier, Farhan had taken to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role of a boxer. Farhan posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen practising the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

"I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D'amato "Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it." I guess that's the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime" he wrote.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar, the sports drama is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is all set to premiere worldwide on 16 July, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi.