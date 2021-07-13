Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar becomes 'most followed Indian musician' on Instagram, Rohanpreet has sweetest reaction

Singer Neha Kakkar is on cloud nine as she shared that she has become the 'most followed Indian musician' on Instagram with 60 million followers. Neha took to her Instagram and shared a video with her fans celebrating the milestone. Along with the clip, she also penned a long note, thanking her fans and followers for showering her with all the love.

She captioned the video, "60 Million Pyar! Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon (I'm not just happy but extremely happy).. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything! Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai (Neha Kakkar is there because of you guys)! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!!"

"Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life!! Also.. I must thank and mention these two sweethearts too coz they actually put a lot of efforts to surprise me yesterday. God bless you both @roshni0819 & @shrxya_goxl I #NehaKakkar can proudly say that I’m The #MostFollowedIndianMusician #NehuDiaries," she concluded.

Take a look:

In the video, Neha Kakkar, along with her husband singer Rohanpreet Singh can be seen arriving outside a building where a corner was decorated with balloons. They also surprised her with a cake and bouquet. Both Neha and Rohanpreet were seen twinning in black attire.

Soon after the post, her fans, followers and friends bombarded the comments section with their good wishes. Neha's brother and singer Tony Kakkar wrote, "1 in a billion.. love youuuuuuu nehuuuuu." Rohanpreet also commented, "60 million. Wowwww.. Huge!!! Really Really Proud of You My Love, My Queen!! You have proved that there’s nothing you can’t do. You are The One and Only More Success and Power To You My Everything.. Queen Neha Kakkar. You know You Deserve All the Happiness Waheguru ji Mata Rani ji Aapko Hameshan Khush Rakhein!!! I Love You Meri Zindagi!!"

Rohanpreet also took to his Instagram and shared a few pictures from the celebration along with a heartfelt note. "60 Million Followers!!?? Wowwww.. Nothing is impossible for My Queen @nehakakkar You have Proved it my love!! Really Really Proud of you.. More Power to you.. You Deserve Everything!!!! Waheguru ji Mata Rani ji Aapko Hameshan Khush Rakhein! I love You Zindgi," he wrote in the caption.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married last year. On the professional front, she is currently one of the judges of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12.