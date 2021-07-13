Asim Riaz treats fans on birthday with new song 'Sky high'; Himanshi Khurana, Umar Riaz make special apperance

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Asim Riaz new song Sky High

Asim Riaz turns a year older on Tuesday. Treating his fans on the special day, the singer-actor released his new music video titled 'Sky High'. the music video features Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar Riaz. The song is penned Down and sung by Asim. Fans seem to love the video. Encouraging the actor, a number of Asim fans dropped compliments from him in the comment section. "You nailed it," wrote a user, while another said, "Proud Of You Champ."

Watch the video here:

A day before he shared the teaser of the song on Instagram.

Related: Asim Riaz's new video 'Sky High' to feature Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz | Watch teaser

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz dropped his debut track as a rapper on the occasion of Eid earlier this year. Titled "Back to start", Asim has written his debut song besides singing it.

Meanwhile, Asim garnered the spotlight during his stint on season 13 of the show, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana. He says the controversial reality show has been a gamechanger in his life.

Since then, he has featured in several music videos including "Kalle sohna nai" and his maiden rap album "Back to start", and is now geared up for his next track "Sky high", which also features his Himanshi.

Asked if he considers "Bigg Boss 13" the gamechanger in his life, Asim told IANS: "100 percent, Bigg Boss was life-changing for me. I am thankful for getting this opportunity and believing in me."

He said he would never forget the show and thanks all his fans for keeping faith in him.

"Thank you so much in believing in me and I hope main usme khara utra (I hope I have proved myself)," he summed up.

-- with inputs from IANS