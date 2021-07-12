Asim Riaz's new video 'Sky High' to feature Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz | Watch teaser

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ, HIMANSHI KHURANA Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz will be releasing the video of his new single Sky High on his birthday. Titled 'Sky High' the music video will feature Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar Riaz. Treating his fans, Asim shared a teaser of the same on his verified Instagram account. Without revealing much details, the video gives a glimpse of Himanshi.

"Presenting the Teaser of #Skyhigh Ft. Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz @iamhimanshikhurana @umarriazz91 Get Ready for Sky High ASIMSQUAD. Full song out on My birthday. 13/07/21 Watch on my youtube channel," Asim captioned the video.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 along with Asim and Himanshi was all praise for the teaser. “Bhai mera flying high, congratulations,” he wrote in the comment section. Asim's fans too expressed excitement for the song.

Sky High is not the first time that fans will Asim and Himanshi together. They have been a part of songs like ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’, ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’ among others.

For the unversed, Asim fell in love with Himanshi while they were housemates on "Bigg Boss 13". Earlier, speaking to IANS he said they are lucky for each other and recording a track together is a way to take their bond to the next level.

Does he like to call Himanshi his lucky charm? "You can call her anything, I don't mind," he replies blushing, while speaking to IANS. "We are lucky for each other. We both motivate each other and it is a nice feeling to have a partner to come up with something like 'this is what is happening right now' and she comes to me saying 'this is what is happening right now'. It is a blessing," he adds.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz dropped his debut track as a rapper on the occasion of Eid earlier this year. Titled "Back to start", Asim has written his debut song besides singing it.