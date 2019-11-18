When Farhan Akhtar 'caught' grilfriend Shibani Dandekar using her phone during their Mexico vacation, watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Farhan Akhtar 'caught' girlfriend Shibani Dandekar using her phone during their Mexico vacation, watch

One of the coolest couples of B-town Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are adorable and have no qualms in painting the town with the colour of red, courtesy PDA. Today, the actor shared a video of his ladylove Shibani being caught using her mobile phone during their vacations in Mexico, and it's just too cute to be missed.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan Akhtar shared the cute video and wrote, "caught @shibanidandekar#tulumthrowback #traveldiaries".

While their relationship has not been one that has been hidden for a while now, and every now and then, the duo give us major couple goals after all. And now, reports about the duo tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds once again.

A recent report stated that with Shibani having gotten comfortable with Farhan and the kids, marriage does make for an ideal next step, and is the best-case scenario now. Earlier too, reports about the two meeting up with people for the wedding prep were doing the rounds, but nothing was heard later.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan Shibani Dandekar is known for hosting shows such as The Stage, Style And The City and Top Model India. She has also participated in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. However, she shot to fame after hosting Indian Premier League.

Shibani Dandekar would next be seen in That is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of the 2014 Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. She would also be seen in zam zam, which is the Malayalam remake of Queen. In both the movies, the 38-year-old singer-actress would be essaying the role of Vijaylakshmi, which was originally played by Lisa Haydon.