Fan expresses desire to meet Sonu Sood, actor has the sweetest reply

Fan wishes to meet Sonu Sood, actor has the most sweetest reply

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of relief efforts ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, has been getting tons of messages from his fans. Not only that, the Dabangg actor makes sure to leave some sweet or witty responses too. On Thursday, a fan expressed his desire to meet the actor and said that he knows that he will never meet him but would love to hear him say that he will. To which, Sonu Sood replied that he will surely meet him provided he will offer the nimbu pain that has been drinking (referring to the photo posted by the fan). Take a look:

Sonu has been hailed as a real-life hero for his efforts to rescue stranded migrants and students during the pandemic and help them return to their homes. In an earlier interview, Sonu Sood said that he does not believe himself to be a ‘national hero’.

“I don’t know how to react because I don’t think I am a national hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge others to do the same,” he said.

