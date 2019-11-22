Emraan Hashmi opens up about 'tough phase' in his personal life

Emraan Hashmi shot for a special episode of KBC

Actor Emraan Hashmi recalled the tough phase in his life when his young son fought cancer. The actor who is prepping for the release of his film 'The Body', recently shot for a Karamveer Special episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 11" with Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, Purnota Dutta Bahl, who is considered as a messiah for poor kids suffering from cancer. "I have been following Purnota's work since many years because my son was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and later my mother too became a victim of the disease. A family is emotionally devastated when somebody from that family is diagnosed with cancer," said Emraan.

"My son Ayaan's remission phase - during which the cancer might make a comeback - was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing. While researching about the disease, I got to know that nutrition plays an important role in the treatment as the body needs a strong immune system while going through the treatment. Even after the medical treatment, we have to focus on follow-up care, which involves proper nutrition and the well-being of a person, which has been the focal point of Cuddle foundation," Emraan added.

Mumbai-resident Purnota is known for her work in providing nutrition to underprivileged children suffering from cancer in government and charitable hospitals.

On the work front, Emraan will next be seen in horror-thriller, The Body where the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

(With IANS inputs)

