Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan's powerful speech on World Cancer Day gets standing ovation from Sonali Bendre

Ayaan and Sonali Bendre who are cancer survivors attended an event organised by Priya Dutt on World Cancer Day on Tuesday

Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan is a star in every way. The little boy not only took on Cancer but eventually defeated to come out smiling. Ayaan recently delivered a powerful speech on cancer at an event organized by Sanjay Dutt's sister and former MP Priya Dutt for Nargis Dutt foundation. The event took place on Tuesday at the occasion of World's Cancer. Sonali Bendre who herself is a cancer survivor attended the event and was left by Ayaan's powerful speech. A video of the speech was first shared by Emraan's wife Parveen.

Emraan re-shared the video and wrote, "Ayaan's talk for World Cancer Day at Carter Road Amphitheatre."

Ayaan's powerful speech left everyone impressed and as soon as he finished his speech, Sonali gave him a standing ovation.

Sonali also talked about the event and Ayaan's speech in an Instagram post that she later shared.

Ayaan began his speech by saying: "I'm over here to tell you one thing - cancer is horrible in so many ways. But it has taught me so much - how to be strong, joyful and enjoy life.”

"Cancer, that I told you before, is horrible. It's horrible. It hurts you mentally and physically but after I survived cancer, my whole life has changed. It taught me 'I was strong, I was a fearless leader'. For (defeating) cancer, you only need a few qualities which I think everyone over here has. You need to be strong, fearless and a fighter. To end my speech, I will say one sentence: Cancer is curable. Thank you." he added

Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 when he was just four years old. The treatment went on for almost five years and he finally defeated the deadly disease in 2019