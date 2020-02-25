Ekta Kapoor gets trolled for 'thowing' bananas at beggars outside temple

Ekta Kapoor was trolled for her way of giving donating bananas to beggars outside a temple in Mumbai

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has become the latest target of netizens who have been trolling her for video outside a temple in Mumbai. In the video that's going viral on the internet, Ekta could be seen 'donating' bananas to beggar waiting outside a temple in Mumbai. While you might think that how 'donating' anything has become the center of attraction. However, in the video, Ekta could be seen throwing bananas at the beggar and looks in rush. It appears as if Ekta is trying to save herself from touching the beggar while giving away the banans.

In fact, towards the end of the video, a banana falls after Ekta throws it at a woman.

Now, Ekta's gesture has attracted a lot of flak and many are slamming her for 'throwing' bananas. Reacting to Ekta's video, a user wrote, "Wow!! What an amazing way to give bananas. Like throw it in their hands? If you feel like touching them would get you some kinda disease, then don't do this kinda needy work. Whoa! I'm stunned.

Another user wrote, "If slow down the video, you will find that she is totally worried about getting touched by them. She throws out the bananas as soon as they reach out to her. Utterly discriminating!"

Another user advised Ekta to not give things to people if she wants it to give it like this, "Wtf is wrong with Ekta? She threw it on the old woman’s hand and she dropped it. So cheap. Better not to give than give this way."

Many users attacked Ekta Kapoor in strong words and called her discriminating towards poor people. Ekta has been a very successful TV and film producer. She is often credited as the face of Indian TV's daily soaps. Ekta has also produced many successful films