DYK Dia Mirza pleaded Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju? Actress calls film 'oxygen'

Dia Mirza is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bheed. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, the actress stated that if a film is successful, artists may believe that it will bring them more work, but this is not always the case. She also revealed that she had urged Rajkumar Hirani to cast her in his Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju.

Speaking to Indian Express, the actress said, "When we become actors, we sign a bond of heartache. Heartache when your stories don’t find audiences, heartache when your stories don’t find producers, heartache when you are just waiting endlessly for someone to send work your way. It is really tough." She also said that if a film works, artists may believe that it wil attract more work for them, but it is not always the case."

She added, "Sanju for me was oxygen. I really needed it. remember for the first time in my career, I called a friend, because Raju is a friend, and said, ‘Please cast me in your movie. I need to work, and I want to be in a film, I am not getting any work.’ They then tested me, and liked what they saw and I landed the part."

Dia also stated that she had never done anything like that before because she was always hesitant about calling friends for work. "May be that’s one of the reasons why I have not landed other jobs, maybe it takes for you to call and tell the filmmaker that, ‘I want to work with you'."

Speaking about her upcoming film Bheed, it is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown. It is all set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

