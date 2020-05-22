Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani's throwback picture from beach takes the internet by storm

Raising the mercury levels like never before, Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the Internet on fire with her latest swimsuit picture. Looking smoking, the actress made fans go gaga as she struck a sensuous pose in this throwback picture from the beach.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared the picture where she can be seen enjoying the sun while looking stunning as always. Posing by the beach, Disha left the caption with flower emoji and collected over 1.4 million likes on the post that continues to trend strongly.

Recently, Disha Patani praised her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Krishna took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph holding a puppy. In the image, she is seen flaunting a slim waist in a black crop top and pants.

She captioned the image: "Snug". Disha took to the comment section and wrote: "So cute... Your core"

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.She will next be seen in "Radhe" starring superstar Salman Khan.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage