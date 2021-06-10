Dingko Singh passes away: Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to late boxer

Image Source : TWITTER/ DEEPAKT56237035 Dingko Singh

N Dingko Singh, an Asian Games gold-medallist in boxing, passed away on Thursday in Imphal after losing his battle with liver cancer. He was 42. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to the former Indian boxer by sharing a heartfelt note on Twitter. "RIP Dingko Singh. You will always be remembered for the glory you brought our country in the ring. Deepest condolences to the family," Farhan tweeted. Along with his condolences, Farhan also posted a picture of Dingko Singh in his loving memory.

The Manipur boxer had won gold in bantamweight at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games. Last year, he had tested positive for coronavirus. Though he recovered from Covid-19, he had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment in January 2020. He even had to sell his house for his treatment.

An Arjuna awardee in 1998, he had been fighting liver cancer since 2018. He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

