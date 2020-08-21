Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan, Aslam Khan's condition critical; put under non-invasive ventilator

Image Source : INSTAGRAN/@INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan, Aslam Khan's condition critical

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai last week after testing positive for COVID19. Their condition continues to be critical, as per reports in TOI. Ehsan Khan is 90 years old while Aslam Khan is said to be a few years younger than him. They are undergoing treatment but their vital organs remain a concern for the medical staff. On Sunday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu got the siblings admitted to the hospital after they tested coronavirus positive.

Ehsan and Aslam have been put under a non-invasive ventilator and as per reports, their condition has deteriorated despite undergoing treatment. Their health update has been given to the family as well. Both have been admitted under Dr. Jalil Parkar. They also have problems like blood pressure and other age-related issues. According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, owning to old age and comorbidities, Ehsan and Aslam are in critical condition.

Earlier, Dilip Kumar penned a beautiful poem requesting fans to stay indoors and save lives amid the coronavirus crisis. The 97-year-old actor shared a four-line poem on Twitter urging everyone to follow the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote a four-line poem which read, "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

This year has turned out to be fatal for Bollywood. While many celebrities lost their lives due to ailments, many others have also tested positive for COVID19. Last month, four members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested coronavirus positive. They returned home after surviving the disease earlier this month. Other celebrities like Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani, Satish Shah and others have also battled COVID19.

