Image Source : TWITTER dilip

Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan passed away at 11pm tonight while fighting covid19 in lilavati hospital under dr jalil parkar .he is the younger brother of Dilip KUMAR.he also had comorbidities like IHD,hypertension and Alzheimer’s.he was 90 years old.dr jalil parkar

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage