Dilip Kumar recites poem urging fans to stay home and fight coronavirus

Veteran actor Dilp Kumar on Wednesday took to social media and penned a beautiful poem requesting fans to stay indorrs and save lives amid the coronavirus criisis. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14. Dilip Kumar has been appealing to his fans to obey it and stay home. On March 24, the 97-year-old actor shared a four-line poem on Twitter urging everyone to follow the lockdown.
Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote a four line poem which read, "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"
Fight Against Coronavirus
I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020
Dawa bhi, dua bhi
Auron se faslaa bhi
Ghareeb ki khidmat
Kamzor ki seva bhi
दवा भी दुआ भी
औरों से फासला भी
ग़रीब कि खिदमत
कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी
Earlier, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu shared an audio clip with the message of staying at home in order to combat coronavirus. In the one-minute-four-second message, Saira Banu said, "I want to thank everyone who has been phoning up, sending WhatsApp messages as to our welfare and as to our caretaking. Everything is well and we have more or less isolated ourselves, jaise ki karna chahiye, bilkul alag-thlag hoke baithe hai hum log, and not socialising in any way, taking lots of care and may God be with us and may God be with all of you."
Dilip Kumar Saira Banu #CoronavirusLockdown #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/uM4u3SeX9U— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 26, 2020
Known as the "Tragedy King of Bollywood", Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films like 'Andaz', 'Aan', 'Madhumati', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-E-Azam'.
