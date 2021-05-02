Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RETROBOLLYWOOD Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, confirms Saira Banu

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was admitted at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital has been discharged after two days of hospitalization. The actor's wife and veteran actress Saira Banu confirmed the news. Earlier it was reported that Kumar was taken to the hospital for his regular health checkups on Friday. The veteran actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui had told earlier, "He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or (a) concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine," Farooqui told PTI.

While talking to Indianexpress Saira said, "We had to admit Dilip sahab because some of his parameters were not fine, so the doctor suggested us that we should get him admitted and do some tests. After two days of being at the hospital, Dilip sahab is fine with your duas. He has been given a discharge from the hospital sometime back."

She added, “After all the formalities we will leave for our home in a bit. Keep him in your prayers.”

Dilip Kumar, who is best known for his performances in classic films such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others had tweeted praying for the well being of everyone amid the COVID-19 crisis. "Praying for Everybody."

On the professional front, Dilip Kumar was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998. His debut in the acting world was made through 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944. Dilip Kumar is one of the leading actors of the Bollywood industry. He is the pioneer of method acting in Hindi cinema. He is listed in the Guinness World Records for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.

ALSO READ: