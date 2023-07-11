Did Akshay Kumar quit non-veg while shooting for OMG - Oh My God? More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A still from the 2012 release OMG - Oh My God

Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his upcoming flick OMG 2. He will be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. In the first installment of the franchise OMG - Oh My God, released in 2012, he played Lord Krishna. In an interview with a portal, the actor had revealed that the role of Lord Krishna was one of the most challenging roles he ever played. But did you know that the actor was so deeply connected with the role of Lord Krishna that he quit eating non-veg till the time he was shooting for the film?

The reason for him doing this was not out of divinity but it was his mother, who was an avid follower of Lord Krishna requested the actor to quit meat. She said that he should follow the principles of Lord Krishna which includes a vegetarian diet. Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia usually remains away from the limelight and his professional concerns but she couldn't stop herself from requesting him after the actor told her about the film. And, Akshay being a doting son, accepted her request and followed the same.

About OMG 2

The teaser of the second installment of the franchise was unveiled today. Unlike the first chapter, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing Lord Shiva in this one. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, and Yami Gautam in significant roles. In the film, Pankaj is a proud devotee of Lord Shiva while Yami plays the role of a lawyer.

Directed by Amit Rai, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11. At the box office, it will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Latest Entertainment News