Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELEBMANTRA Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

Wedding celebrations of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are in full swing. The first pictures from the wedding ceremony have surfaced on the internet. The actress who tied the knot to Mumbai based businessman today looked stunning in the red ensemble. In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a red Banarasi saree. She teamed it with a red dupatta. Dia completed her look with a maang teeka and a heavy gold necklace.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELEBSMANTRA Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

The actress also distributed sweets among the media.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

Vaibhav chose to wear a white sherwani and a beige colored pagadi.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

Dia's wedding was an intimate affair at her Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West, which was attended by only their family and closest friends. Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari was snapped at the venue today. She arrived in a beautiful bright pink ensemble.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

Aditi also shared the first photo from the big day In the picture she can be seen posing with the grooms Vaibhav's shoes. "Always got your back father," she captioned the post with smiles and heart emoticons.

Film director, Kunal Deshmukh was also seen arriving for the wedding.

Earlier in the day, Dia Mirza took to her social media and gave us a glimpse of her beautiful Mehendi. Her Mehendi had intricate floral design detailing. She wrote 'PYAR' alongside the picture.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

Dia also had her pre-wedding celebrations. A picture of Dia wearing a 'bride-to-sash' is also surfacing the internet.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza's first wedding pics out, actress looks stunning in red ensemble | see pics

This is Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019. Vaibhav Rekhi was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter as well.