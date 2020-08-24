Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN/TWITTER Dhyaan Se: Netizens react after Big B announces that he's shooting for 'KBC 12' after recovering from COVID-19

Having fully recovered from COVID, Amitabh Bachchan is back at work. He has started shooting for the twelfth season of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor posted a picture on Instagram, of the crew dressed in blue PPE suits and masks. He captioned the picture: "...it's back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that's a lifetime !!" Big B shared a few more pictures from the shoot on his blog, and described shooting amid the new normal. ".. its a sea of limited BLUE on set .. quiet .. conscious .. each delegated work routine .. precautions , systems , distanced masks , sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show .. but what shall the World look like after this dread Vid19 .... getting in front of the cameras again .. was it weird , different feel after this long furlough .. dunno .." he wrote.

He mentioned that there is a "loss of camaraderie". "No one speaks unless its work related .. its like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound." he mentioned. Amitabh said that the "recognised faces" are "now unrecognisable". "And the doubts whether we are in the right place , with the right people .. but .. we muster up the fears and be on .... there is great consideration and care being extended .. all precautions carefully worked out and followed .."

He says the precautions are now very severe. "Precautions were there earlier too in times of distress .. but this time its severe .. its personal .. this time they know its fatality , God forbid .. and that lingers .. the lightheartedness has sealed itself .. isolated .. do the do and leave," he wrote.

As soon as he shared the news, Twitterati on social media reacted on the same and made him one of the top trends on Twitter. Check it out:

