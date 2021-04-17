Devoleena asks Disha Parmar about her wedding date with Rahul Vaidya, actress responds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYARKV Devoleena asks Disha Parmar about her wedding date with Rahul Vaidya

TV actress Disha Parmar on Saturday took to her Twitter to remind her fans that only one day is left for her new song with fiance Rahul Vaidya. The duo will be seen in a wedding song called Madhanya which will be released on April 18. Disha tweeted, "Just one day to go... The wedding Love Song "Madhanya" arrives at 11 am. Are you all excitred?? Cos we are." Reacting to this tweet, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned her about her own wedding with Rahul. Devoleena said, "We are waiting for the Wedding bells Heroine."

Disha Parmar had a witty reply to this. She answered, "Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! (For now, make do with these wedding bells)."

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had shared the first poster of their upcoming music video "Madhanyaa." The poster showed the singer and the actress-model, dressed as bride and groom, in a romantic dance pose. Calling this as "the wedding love song", they wrote about how they can't wait to see fan reaction to the song.

"Presenting to you the poster of our song aMadhanya' that you guys have been waiting for!! From our hearts to yours ... 'the wedding love song' arrives on 18th April.. can't wait for you'll to see and hear it @dishaparmar," wrote Rahul.

A few days back both Rahul and Disha posted wedding stills from the music video, which sparked off rumours of them tying the knot. Many celebrities even wished them on the new beginning.

Meanwhile, Rahul realised his true feelings for Disha on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14", and he proposed to her on cameras from the Bigg Boss house. Disha, too, came to the show to accept his proposal. The two are regularly spotted together.