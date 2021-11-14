DeepVeer wedding anniversary: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh kickstart celebrations in Dehradun | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DeepVeer wedding anniversary: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh kickstart celebrations in Dehradun

Bollywood's most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their wedding anniversary today (November 14). As the couple completes 3 years of marital bliss, they took some time out of their busy schedule and jetted off to the mountains in Dehradun. 'DeepVeer' as their fans lovingly call them were snapped at the Dehradun airport, walking hand in hand. Indeed, their fans cannot wait for some more pictures and videos of the couple.

Check out the video here:

Fans bombarded the post with some adorable reactions. One of the users wrote, "Is that Shahenshah walking with dipu." Another said, "Best wishes my lovelies"

On their second wedding anniversary, the adorable couple had shared some unseen pictures on Instagram from one of their pre-wedding functions. Sharing photos from their wedding, Ranveer had captioned his post, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone.” Deepika also had shared the same pictures and wrote, “Two peas in a pod… Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me…”

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 in a dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy. The couple had a hush hush wedding with a no-phone policy and away from the media glare.

On the wrok front, Ranveer will be seen in the upcoming sports drama 83 where he will share screen space with Deepika. He will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake starring Amitabh Bachchan and will also be seen in 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

