Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPVEERKERALAFP Deepika Padukone to feature in special song in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo has starred in many films together and has ruled the hearts of the viewers with their sizzling chemistry. Currently, Ranveer is shooting for his upcoming film Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and going by the latest reports, Deepika will be a part of it. As per Filmfare, the diva will feature in a special song in the film and has already shot for it. The report states that Ranveer calls Deepika his lucky charm and wants to have her presence in everything he does.

DeepVeer fans will definitely be overjoyed with the news. Other than Cirkus, the duo is all set to be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.

The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed -- from its original April 2020 release -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since theatres resumed operations in October last year, theatre owners as well as fans had been waiting for the makers of "83" to announce the release date.

The makers announced the release date saying, "June 4th 2021!!! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. #thisis83."

Talking about the film and whether Ranveer has picked up the classic Natraj shot, Kapil Dev had said: "I think he worked very hard. I don't know. I have to see now. I'd seen a little bit of photographs and other things. I think these cameramen and these people are good. I was far away from them. We gave our side of the story and that's it."

On a related note, Ranveer Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Takht' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.