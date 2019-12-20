Deepika Padukone reveals secret behind maintaining work-home balance with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone talked about managing work-home balance after marriage

Deepika Padukone recently celebrated her first marriage anniversary with her husband Ranveer Singh. Bollywood actresses for years have been acing issues in managing career after marriage but Deepika seems to be managing her personal and professional like a pro. The actress recently attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards where she puzzled about the formula behind managing her work and home life balance.

Replying to the question Deepika said, “There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don’t think our lives are very different from anyone else’s. You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us. But at the same time, you got to make time for each other... That’s something where we are on the same page. It is important for us to spend quality time with each other and our family and friends. So we make the time for that. We are in the same profession and understand each other’s professional demands and we work around it.”

Deepika Padukone is currently prepping for Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak where she will be seen essaying the character of an acid attack survivor. The film is based on real-life events of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

She will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's 83, a film based on Indian cricket team triumph in the 1983 cricket world cup. While Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev and Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News