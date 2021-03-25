Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's silhouette challenge oozes romance; Video goes viral

Actress Deepika Padukone has uploaded a fun video on her social media page on Thursday, in which she along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh recreated the popular silhouette challenge but ended it in a witty way. For the uninitiated, the silhouette challenge gained popularity on social media with people transitioning from a regular self into a beautiful silhouette with a red backdrop. Late singer Paul Anka's classic track "Put you head on my shoulders" plays in the backdrop of the person in the video.

The couple started the video with a romantic scene and eventually transitioned into the silhouette with a similar backdrop. However, instead of keeping up the regular sultry tone, the two playfully danced in circles to a different track in the second half of the video.

Deepika, captioned the video, "Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh!?"

Ranveer Singh commented on the post and wrote, "Sure, we can call it that.."

Ranveer also shared an adorable boomerang video with Deepika on his Instagram and wrote, "Pac-Man eats the Dot."

Earlier, Deepika also shared a video of the power couple trying the latest viral trend i.e Buss It Challenge. Their hilarious face-off challenge had taken the internet by storm.

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a video where the duo can be seen grooving and giving a fight to each other. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Werk it baby! @ranveersingh.” Both the stars can also be seen wearing bucket hats as they tried the newest challenge. This video is indeed the most fun thing on the internet today.

Ranveer Singh on Wednesday treated fans to adorable pictures with wife Deepika Padukone as he can't take his eyes off her. The pictures prove that Singh is still head over heels in love with his wife. The 'Bajirao Mastani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring the 'Om Shanti Om' star. The photographs seem to have been taken on a set. Ranveer captioned the pictures with a simple heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.