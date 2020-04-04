Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh contribute towards coronavirus relief fund: Every bit counts

everal celebrities from all walks of life are coming forward, one by one, pledging monetary support to better the lives of those affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. While some are contributing to the recently announced Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund, or individual Chief MInister's Relief Funds, others are contributing to national and international NGOs working towards this cause. The latest celebrities to lend monetary support are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a note, revealing that they are contributing towards PM Cares Fund.

Without mentioning the donation amount,, the Chhapaak actress wrote, "In times like these, every bit counts.We humbly pledge to contribute to PM Cares Fund and hope that you will do too. We're all in this together and we shall overcome. Jai Hind".

The note was signed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Several Bollywood and Southern stars have contributed towards the PM-CARES Fund. Shah Rukh Khan announced a series of initiatives to help the central and state governments in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kangana Ranaut donated Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Her sister Rangoli Chandel said on Twitter that the actress will also sponsor the meals of daily wage earners.

Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity pic.twitter.com/oNEif6I2Uj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, 31 March said she will contribute an amount of Rs 25 lakhs to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to combat the coronavirus crisis

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page