Deepika Padukone looks newly-wed bride as she visits Golden Temple with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on a religious trip to mark their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot last year in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15 as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals. Now, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the couple visited Tirupati temple and then they were in Amritsar to seek blessings at Golden Temple. Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the gurudwara in the wee hours when devotees are less in numbers.

The Bhagnani family and the Padukones were spotted by paps at Golden Temple. The duo looked regal in their newlyweds-like ensemble. While Deepika was seen in a magenta-coloured salwar kameez which she paired with statement neckpiece, earrings, bindi and sindoor. On the other hand, Ranveer in a pastel printed kurta churidhar with nehru jacket.

Have a look at the video:

We just can't have enough of this beautiful couple

[Video] Ranveer and Deepika at the the Golden temple in Amritsar early morning today ❤️#HappyAnniversaryDeepveer pic.twitter.com/ytbRYU562X — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 15, 2019

The duo wore Sabyasachi's creation for their Tirupati visit. Earlier, Deepika took to social media to thank their well-wishers for their prayers. “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh," she wrote alongside their gorgeous photo.

Ranveer also shared the same photo and wrote, ''Our first wedding anniversary Feeling truly blessed Thank you all for your love''.

